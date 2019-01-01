New Year's Day Extended Yin Yoga Event

Join us New Year's Day for a 90-minute yin class to celebrate the new beginnings. A wonderfully refreshing way to enter into the new year.

Yin yoga is a quiet practice consisting of primarily floor-based postures which are held for three to five minutes.

Yin yoga targets the body's connective tissue, particularly addressing the mobility and health of the hips, pelvis, and spine.

All poses are performed with a focus on the breath to release resistance and activate the flow of prana through the core of the body.

Great for beginners and those looking for more flexibility in their legs and hips.

Pre-registration is required. Free to all members, $20 for non-members

Call 262-781-8102 to register or visit everyday-bliss.com for more info!