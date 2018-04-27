Newvices EP release show w/Clear Pioneer, Dreamhouse, Skyline Sounds, Cold Soda Club & The Keystones (all-ages, 6pm)
Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
On April 27th Milwaukee indie band, newvices is releasing their sophomore EP "The Truth of Self." They will be joined alongside some of the Midwest's best; Clear Pioneer, Dreamhouse, Skyline Sounds, Cold Soda Club, and The Keystones. Tickets are only $7 in advance and $10 at the door.
Info
Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance, Visual Arts