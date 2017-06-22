Next Actors Teen Program

Event time: 4:30pm

The Next Actors summer theatre intensive for teens is back in session. Over the next six weeks, the diverse group of students, recruited from ten area high schools, will write and produce an original theatre piece. After touring the show at various venues in the metro-Milwaukee area, they return to the theatre for one final benefit performance on Saturday, July 22, at 4:30 pm at Next Act Theatre, 255 South Water Street in Walker’s Point. Tickets are $6 in advance, $8 at the door, and may be purchased by calling 414-278-0765 or visiting www.nextact.org. All proceeds benefit the program.

