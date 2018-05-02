On Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018, students from Shorewood and around Wisconsin will be walking out of school for the Am I Next? Student March for Gun Reform. Students will begin on the front lawn of Shorewood Middle School in Shorewood, WI. Students will march past Senator Ron Johnson’s office and end at Congresswoman Gwen Moore’s office. Students will partake in a meeting with Congresswoman Moore to discuss gun reform and laws. Students are marching to demand the ban of assault rifles for civilian use, accessories that turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons (such as bump stocks), a four day waiting period after every gun purchase and universal background checks. The march will begin at 8:00 in the morning, the meeting with Congresswoman Moore will be at 11:15 to 11:45, and students will arrive back to school after lunch. If we can’t be safe while in school, then we will not stop marching until we are.