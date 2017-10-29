Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock 'n' Roll Revue w/Los Straitjackets & The Cut Worms

Get ready for a reverent night of rock ’n’ roll with British music legend Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets. Lowe, rose to fame with his Top 40 single “Cruel to Be Kind,” and the legendary ‘What’s So Funny About Peace, Love, and Understanding’. Tonight, Nick Lowe’s latest musical persona—the mesmerizing, silver-haired performer-poet who’s been holding audiences rapt across the world—joins forces with Nashville-based, luchador-masked surf rockers Los Straitjackets, playing separately AND together!