Night Wing Band

Henry & Wanda's (Racine) 501 6th St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Event time: 8pm-12am

Night Wing has been thrilling audiences as a musical variety performance troupe since 1989.  Night Wing was awarded the ‘coveted’ Racine Journal Times ‘Best Music Group in Racine County’ 2010 Award and play a wide range of music featuring Pop and Variety hits.  Join us for a great night of dinner and dancing!  Visit their web page for more info http://www.nightwingmusic.com  No Cover!

Price: Free

Henry & Wanda's (Racine) 501 6th St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
Live Music/Performance
