Night Wing Band

Event time: 8pm-12am

Night Wing has been thrilling audiences as a musical variety performance troupe since 1989. Night Wing was awarded the ‘coveted’ Racine Journal Times ‘Best Music Group in Racine County’ 2010 Award and play a wide range of music featuring Pop and Variety hits. Join us for a great night of dinner and dancing! Visit their web page for more info http://www.nightwingmusic.com No Cover!

Price: Free