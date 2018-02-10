SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH 8PM

$5.00

Nineteen Thirteen returns to Anodyne with new CD's available at the show!

Cellist Janet Schiff and Percussionist Victor DeLorenzo (​founding drummer of ​Violent Femmes)create the bold and vibrant new sound of NINETEEN THIRTEEN.

A cello made in Romania in the year 1913 and a set of drums made in modern day America entertain each other in a haunting, melodic dance that suggests mystery, romance and future

thought​.​ Original​ ​compositions and looping are by Schiff while beat brushes and ​vocals ​​are by DeLorenzo.

The cello is from 1913​ but​ the music is from today!

NINETEEN THIRTEEN won a Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award for Jazz Artist of the Year and were featured on Fox Channel 6, The Arts Page on PBS and Wisconsin Public Radio’s

“Lake Effect”. As a very busy chamber rock ensemble, NINETEEN THIRTEEN has performed at BMO Harris Pavilion, Milwaukee Art Museum, Bastille Days, Summerfest, The Pabst Theatre,

The Pfister Hotel, Turner Hall, The Museum of Wisconsin Art, and Racine Art Museum, all in the past year!

More information about NINETEEN THIRTEEN can be found atwww.NineteenThirteen.com