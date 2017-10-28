Celebrating Clifford Brown (8pm), Late Night Session: Devin Drobka Trio (11:30pm)
Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Saturday
October 28
8pm
Celebrating Clifford Brown
A tribute Clifford Brown in celebration of his birthday week, performed by the Eric Jacobson Quintet.
$10 Door Charge
Includes Late Night Session
Saturday
October 28
11:30pm
Late Night Session
Devin Drobka Trio
Following the Eric Jacobson Quintet, Devin Drobka plays drums along with Josh Catania (piano) and Clay Schaub (bass)
$5 Door Charge after 11pm
Info
Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Live Music/Performance