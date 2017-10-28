Celebrating Clifford Brown (8pm), Late Night Session: Devin Drobka Trio (11:30pm)

Saturday

October 28

8pm

Celebrating Clifford Brown

A tribute Clifford Brown in celebration of his birthday week, performed by the Eric Jacobson Quintet.

$10 Door Charge

Includes Late Night Session

Saturday

October 28

11:30pm

Late Night Session

Devin Drobka Trio

Following the Eric Jacobson Quintet, Devin Drobka plays drums along with Josh Catania (piano) and Clay Schaub (bass)

$5 Door Charge after 11pm