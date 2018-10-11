Performance Dates:

October 11th – 13th & 18th – 20th at 7:30 pm

October 14th & 21st at 2:00 pm

One of the funniest comedies ever! “Noises Off” takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure.

This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of ‘Nothing On’ in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run.

The audience sees the inner workings behind the scenes. There are flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal and mounting friction between cast members.

Brimming with slapstick comedy, “Noises Off” is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines!

Tickets are for sale NOW at the Haylofters web page:

( http://www.thehaylofters.com/noises-off/)

Or directly at Brown Paper Tickets:

( https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3615594).

*After September 27, tickets will also be available at the Coffee House on Chestnut and Pine Streets, Burlington . They will be on sale on show dates, if still available, beginning one hour before curtain.