Nonprofit Fundraising Open House

Experience a new way to fundraise!

If you are a part of a nonprofit group looking for new and creative ways to fundraise, stop by our Nonprofit Open House! Join us on June 12th to learn more about our group fundraising program at Miller Park.

This program gives local nonprofit volunteer groups the opportunity to raise funds by working concession stands during the Milwaukee Brewers home games and other events at Miller Park. In 2018, Sportservice donated over $1.3 million for services provided by more than 60 Milwaukee area nonprofit groups!

Any nonprofit group that is interested in joining our program or just looking for more information is strongly encouraged to attend!

Enjoy complimentary brats, hot dogs, cheese fries, and nachos provided by Milwaukee Sportservice.

Where?

Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214

Aaron Room(Terrace Level)

Enter through the North side of the building, near FRIDAYS Front Row. Take the elevators to Terrace Level (TL).

When?

June 12, 6-8PM

Parking

Free parking is available in "Brewers lot 2" directly north of the building.