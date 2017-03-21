In the Northern Lights Theater: Rickie Lee Jones

Event time: 7p.m.

Decades into a career of recording everything from jazz to pop to R&B, Rickie Lee Jones continues to throw curveballs to her fans. Her 1997 record Ghostyhead experimented with drum-heavy trip-hop, and 2007’s The Sermon on Exposition Boulevard —a tough, rock ’n’ roll-minded treatise on religion—was one of the most intimate albums of her career. That intimacy has carried through her recent work, even as she’s reached out to new collaborators. Ben Harper guested on her 2009 album, Balm in Gilead , and returned to produce her 2012 covers collection The Devil You Know which included songs by The Rolling Stones and Neil Young. On her latest album, The Other Side of Desire , she showcases her gifts as a songwriter: It’s her first album comprised entirely of originals in more than a decade.

