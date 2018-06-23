The November Criminals proudly hold the title of the world’s only non- ironic Polka Hip Hop band. Hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the ensemble has a truly unique sound that mixes the power and energy of hip hop with the tradition and fun of polka.

Forged in 2011 from the fires of Milwaukee's thriving open mic scene, the band comprises emcees Brümeister, Spade One and NTSC. Typical lyrical topics include beer, pirates, history, class struggle, anti-fascism, humanism and global unity.

The band’s chosen moniker comes from the derisive label given to the brave men who signed the armistice that would bring an end to the first world war.

http://www.novembercriminals.com/