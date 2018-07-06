Opening Reception for "Home In Wauwatosa": Original Paintings by Fred Bell
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
All are invited to "Home In Wauwatosa" at Gallery 2622 on Friday, July 6 from 6-9pm. View original paintings by Fred Bell of neighborhood scenes, painted from memory, while on walks with his dog, Scruffy. View and purchase while snacking and sipping a beverage during the opening at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414 257-2622
