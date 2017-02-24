Event time: 3pm

welcomes

Bill Blumenreich Presents

Odd Squad Live

Sunday, March 19

Doors 2PM / Show 3PM

The Riverside Theater

Attention Odd Squad fans! Things are about to get very odd in YOUR town, and Ms. O needs YOU to help solve the case. ODD SQUAD LIVE! is springing into action on stage in this action-packed, laugh-out-loud adventure where kids get to participate in solving a seriously strange case. When agents Orion and Oleanna get turned into grown-ups by villains, it’s up to the kids in the audience to use their math skills and help the agents decode, decipher and unravel clues. With a little help from Ms. O back at headquarters, the agents and audience members work together to save the day. Some lucky fans will even get to join the fun on stage and use amazing Odd Squad gadgets!