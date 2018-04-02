of Montreal w/Mega Bog

The brainchild of singer/guitarist Kevin Barnes, Of Montreal is a euphoric indie pop group known for a sound that ranges anywhere from bright and flamboyant to funky, dark and confessional. Their latest album White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood was inspired by paranoia, self-forgiveness and extended dance mixes from the ’80’s. Of Montreal returns to Turner Hall Ballroom with a show that is sure to incorporate elements for psychedelia, vaudeville and everything in between.