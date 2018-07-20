Off the Wall Theatre presents: "Trunk Songs," a new comedy by Dale Gutzman

Trunk Songs is a crazy comedy about two elderly Jewish Broadway Song writers and their trials and tribulations in the changing world of Show Biz. Murray is straight, married and conservative, Sid is gay, enjoys younger men and is very liberal. When they work together, sparks fly. This is a rich, warm play about facing old age with dignity while maintaining creative energy and enthusiasm for new things. The show contains bits and pieces of some of the many songs Sid and Murray created together.

Carl Chadek, a very gifted actor, comedian and musician from Chicago plays Murray. Carole Herbstreit-Kalinyen plays his long suffering and loving wife, Estelle. Dale Gutzman plays Sid, the more flamboyant half of the writing team and Jake Russell plays Athol, a radical young writer and full time protester.

We guarantee you a laugh a minute in this fast paced, fun filled comedy, as Sid and Murray try to write a "New, upbeat, contemporary musical for Broadway. Athol and Estelle pitch in. but all four flounder in a world of changing ideas.

Playwright Dale Gutzman has drawn upon many of his own Show Biz experiences for "Trunk Songs," and upon some of his personal ones as well.

July 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29, 2018 Curtain Times Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm Sundays at 4:30pm