Off the Wall Theatre presents: "Small Craft Warnings" by Tennesse Williamse

February 21 - March 3, 2019

Here is a rare opportunity to see one Tennessee Williams' later theatrical experiments, until recently under-appreciated. Williams may be the greatest of the American playwrights, and in Small Craft Warnings he blends comedy and drama from his own inner turmoil. He created a very funny and searing exploration into the lives of eight losers in a bar at the end of the world... Characters who hate themselves but want to be loved, and who cling to each other for all the wrong reasons. With powerful sexual tension, Williams openly bares his soul as never before, showing his incredible love of and compassion for humanity. His poetic ability with language has never shown brighter, and his theatrical style was never more experimental. This may be your only chance to see this remarkable play!

$25.00

Thursday, February 21 (7:30pm)

Friday, February 22 (7:30pm)

Saturday, February 23 (7:30pm)

Sunday, February 24 (4:30pm)

Thursday, February 28 (7:30pm)

Friday, March 1 (7:30pm)

Saturday, March 2 (7:30pm)

Sunday, March 3 (4:30pm)