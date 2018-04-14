Official Movement Pre-Party: Chillin Music Midwest Showcase
Bad Genie Rock Lounge 789 N. Jefferson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Saturday, 4.14.18
Bad Genie
no cover
Chillin Music presents:
Official Movement Pre-Party : Chillin Music Midwest Showcase
ADMN (Detroit - Chillin, Anabatic, Sampled)
John Stuart : LoveAmplified
Hunter Sanchez
Captain
----------------------
About Movement:
Each year on Memorial Day weekend, thousands of people from across the globe gather in the birthplace of Techno to celebrate the heritage of Detroit and its musical influence over countless generations, new and old. Movement Electronic Music Festival is one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, committed to showcasing authentic music and providing an experience unlike any other.
The festival takes place in Hart Plaza – Detroit’s legendary riverfront
destination.
RSVP to Movement on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/events/115693642455161/
For more info & Movement tickets - http://movement.us/