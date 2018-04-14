Saturday, 4.14.18

Bad Genie

no cover

Chillin Music presents:

Official Movement Pre-Party : Chillin Music Midwest Showcase

ADMN (Detroit - Chillin, Anabatic, Sampled)

John Stuart : LoveAmplified

Hunter Sanchez

Captain

----------------------

About Movement:

Each year on Memorial Day weekend, thousands of people from across the globe gather in the birthplace of Techno to celebrate the heritage of Detroit and its musical influence over countless generations, new and old. Movement Electronic Music Festival is one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, committed to showcasing authentic music and providing an experience unlike any other.

The festival takes place in Hart Plaza – Detroit’s legendary riverfront

destination.

RSVP to Movement on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/events/115693642455161/

For more info & Movement tickets - http://movement.us/