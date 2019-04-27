OK Go: The Live Video Tour

OK Go, the rock band famous for their wildly creative videos, brings their unique magic to the stage in 2018. As you might expect from the pioneering band who danced on treadmills and in zero gravity, this show is unlike any you’ve seen before: it’s a film screening and a rock concert rolled into one.

The band will perform their songs live and in sync with 20 of their iconic videos, pausing for question/answer sessions with the crowd and special performances. See them perform on handbells, and join in the high-tech interactive piece performed by the audience. Like the band, the show defies categorization, but bring your family and expect dancing, joy, and wonder.