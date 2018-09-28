Oktoberfest at The Schwabenhof
The Schwabenhof N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53001
Organized by United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee, traditional German dancers, music, beer and food are the name of the game at this Oktoberfest celebration, which also features live German bands Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to check out the biergarten. Free admission.
Info
