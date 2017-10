×

Break out the lederhosen and bier steins for Oktoberfest at Café Bavaria! We're celebrating with live music from 7–9pm, Fridays and Saturdays, September 8th through 30th. Here's the lineup >>





9/8 Mike Schneider

9/9 Polka Joel





9/15 Jeff Winard

9/16 Bob Korek





9/22 Bob Breuer Band

9/23 Polka Joel + A visit from the Spaten girls





9/29 Tom Brusky Band

9/30 Polka Joel