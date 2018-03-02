One Man, Two Guvnors

Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144

In the British seaside town of Brighton, things are looking up for Francis Henshall: he’s been hired as a valet! By two different men. The only catch is that in order for Francis to get paid – and eat lunch – he has to keep his two guvnors from guessing what he is up to. One of the cleverest comedies of the last decade, a masterfully free-wheeling adaptation of the classic Italian comedy Servant of Two Masters, this play is a unique, laugh-out-loud mix of satire, songs, slapstick and glittering one-liners.

Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144
