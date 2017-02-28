One Plus Two Plus Three Plus Four
UW-Milwaukee Music Building 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 3pm-4pm
Our 2016-17 concert series continues with our wonderful March concert. We've got a full event of MacDowell regulars and newer faces- this promises to be one not to miss!
Check out the program:
Patricia Witt and Jack Forbes Wilson, piano
Mozart / Grieg - Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K. 545
Donna Shriner, Mezzo Soprano
Ed Coster, viola
Carla Coonan, piano
Elegie, by Massenet
Carla Coonan and Nancy Winston, two pianos
Schostakovich, Tarantella
A Rain of Tears, Vivaldi
Theresa Camilli and Shanti Daya, two pianos
Piazzolla, Milonga del Angel
Jeffrey Olson, Clarinet
Ed Coster, Viola
Sue Pajunen, piano
Schumann, Fairy Tales, Op. 132
Bob Estlund, flute and Irina Yanovskaya, guitar
Corcovado by Darius Milhaud
Ultimatango by Michel Kirschner
This is going to be a GREAT program. Mark your calendars TODAY for this event!
Price: This is a free event