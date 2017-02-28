One Plus Two Plus Three Plus Four

Event time: 3pm-4pm

Our 2016-17 concert series continues with our wonderful March concert. We've got a full event of MacDowell regulars and newer faces- this promises to be one not to miss!

Check out the program:

Patricia Witt and Jack Forbes Wilson, piano

Mozart / Grieg - Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K. 545

Donna Shriner, Mezzo Soprano

Ed Coster, viola

Carla Coonan, piano

Elegie, by Massenet

Carla Coonan and Nancy Winston, two pianos

Schostakovich, Tarantella

A Rain of Tears, Vivaldi

Theresa Camilli and Shanti Daya, two pianos

Piazzolla, Milonga del Angel

Jeffrey Olson, Clarinet

Ed Coster, Viola

Sue Pajunen, piano

Schumann, Fairy Tales, Op. 132

Bob Estlund, flute and Irina Yanovskaya, guitar

Corcovado by Darius Milhaud

Ultimatango by Michel Kirschner

This is going to be a GREAT program. Mark your calendars TODAY for this event!

Price: This is a free event