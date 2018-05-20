One Trick Pony Vintage Flea
The Cooperage 822 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
One Trick Pony is an exciting one day pop-up flea market. This now biannual market will continue with our Spring 2018 session at the brand new Cooperage event space in Walkers Point! This flea will feature both indoor and outdoor vendor space. With OTP we showcase the best vintage and antique collections the Milwaukee area has to offer and are excited to offer a curated selection of handmade vendors.
The Cooperage 822 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
