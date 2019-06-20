online 72 hour kit class
Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin
online 72 hour kit class June 13th
1.MRE’s are good
2. A rock works as a hammer – good thing!
3.Emergency fire starters are not fast fire starters
4.A cell phone is a very poor clock
5.Bring required medicines
6. A dead cactus makes a bad cooking fire
7.Gloves are important
8.Redundant cutting tools are important
9. Solid fuel stoves will not heat a pint of water to a rolling boil in 8 minutes, despite the claims by the manufacturer.
10. Powdered Gatorade is wonderful for quenching thirst and restoring energy.
11.Rolled up clothes do not make a comfortable pillow
12. A shemagh is a great pillow case and Shemaghs help keep you warm at night and cool in the day.
13.A folded shemagh
14. Two person tents aren’t
15. Water consumption will vary
16. A 16 oz wide-mouth plastic bottle
17. Transpiration bags need to be large and secured with paracord.
18. MRE‘s heat quickly (10-15 minutes) in full sunlight but not on cloudy days.
19. Newspaper has multiple uses
20. Ensure your scissors and knives are sharp before you leave.
21. Setting up camp takes longer than you think
22. Instant coffee and hot chocolate can be pre-mixed and vacuum sealed using a FoodSaver.
23. Pack a change of underwear and an extra long-sleeve shirt.
24.Casio makes a watch that has a built in digital compass
25. Bring small tubes of sunblock and Lansinoh
26. MOLLE packs may be slightly less comfortable than a $200-300 backpack, but…
27. Pack an army surplus poncho
28. After much reading and deliberating, I purchased a 10 liter (2.5 gal) Dromedary.
29. Speaking of rope, don’t carry 50 feet of rope like many sites suggest.
30. Minimize your cooking utensils
31. Test your medical kit
32.You need to build your stamina and cardiac condition on a daily basis to survive an evacuation.
33.Periodically check your BOB (Bug Out Bag) and your GOOD (Get Out Of Dodge) kits.
34. Pack your kit for the most probable mission/scenario
35. Flashlight
36.Emergency two-way radio
37. Extra batteries
38.Dust mask
39. BiC Lighter
40. Tent
41. Toiletries
42. Change of clothes
43. Underwear
44. Cash
45. Infant needs
46. Duct tape
47. Whistle
48. Hatchet
49. Sleeping bag
50.Sheets
51. Shovel
52. Bug repellant
53. Disposable camera
54. Other things to consider
55. 72 Hour Emergency Food Kit
