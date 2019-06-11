online going back to nature

Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Online going back to nature June 11th

1. Why People Need Nature

2.11 scientific reasons you should be spending more time outside

3.5 Benefits Of Being Outdoors

4. 4 ways to enjoy nature

5. Other ways to enjoy nature

6.Tips for Nature Walking

7. How to enjoy nature when you live in city

8. 7 Ways Your Family Can Have Fun in Nature

$21.00 per adult $5.00 child and $43.00 per group and family

Contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

208-351-3407
