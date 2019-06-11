Online going back to nature June 11th

1. Why People Need Nature

2.11 scientific reasons you should be spending more time outside

3.5 Benefits Of Being Outdoors

4. 4 ways to enjoy nature

5. Other ways to enjoy nature

6.Tips for Nature Walking

7. How to enjoy nature when you live in city

8. 7 Ways Your Family Can Have Fun in Nature

$21.00 per adult $5.00 child and $43.00 per group and family

Contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1778841505568389/