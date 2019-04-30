online navigation, compass and Global positioning system class
Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin
online navigation, compass and Global positioning system class April 30th
1. Learning how to read a map
2.Types of maps
3.Map parts
4. Learn how to use a compass
5. principles of the compass
6. how to use GPS
7.Display position:
8.Record tracks
9.Navigate point-to-point:
10.Display trip data
11.GPS and your computer
12.Setting Up Your GPS
13.Before-Trip Settings
14.Position format (coordinates)
15.Map Datum
16.Locking onto Satellites
17.To facilitate initial satellite calibration, simply go outside, turn your GPS on and let it begin searching
18.If you're under a dense tree cover or in a slot canyon, signals get blocked.
19.Startup Routine
20.GPS Battery Tips
21.How to Use a Topo Map
$20.00 per adult $5.00 per child and $45.00 per group and family
contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407
my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class
https://www.facebook.com/groups/165359124105347/