online warblers class

online warbler class July 2nd

1. Warblers that are unique

2. whats their habitat

3. Their behavior

4. What they eat.

5. There nesting placement and nesting description

6. What their conservation status

7.Examples of Quick Finders to help you ID warblers at a glance

8.How to identify warblers

9. Birdist Rule #41: Identify Your First Warbler

$31.00 per Adult and $6.00 per child and $52.00 per group and family

Contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

https://www.facebook.com/groups/264220117538610/

