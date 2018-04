Open Climb

Stop by and enjoy climbing our three story rock wall. All equipment is provided and trained belayers are on hand to assist. We climb every Sunday starting May 13, unless otherwise noted.

Date and Time

Each Sunday, beginning May 13th 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

Price

For adults, teens, and families | $3 per climb or $15 for unlimited climbs per person (Nonmembers: $5 per climb or $20 for unlimited climbs per person)