Open Mic

Google Calendar - Open Mic - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Mic - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Mic - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Open Mic - 2017-01-29 00:00:00

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Event time: 7pm

An open mic with history. This is your first foot in the door at The Coffee House. This is your chance to let your talents shine. There is no better place to get comfortable performing in front of an audience or to find great up and coming acts than in the welcoming halls of The Coffee House.

Price: $5.00 Donation

Info
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Open Mic - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Mic - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Mic - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Open Mic - 2017-01-29 00:00:00