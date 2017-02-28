Open Mic
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Event time: 7-9pm
An open mic with history. This is your first foot in the door at The Coffee House. This is your chance to let your talents shine. There is no better place to get comfortable performing in front of an audience or to find great up and coming acts than in the welcoming halls of The Coffee House.
Price: $5.00 Donation
