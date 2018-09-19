Open Source featuring Aurora Health Care

Go behind the scenes of Milwaukee’s tech community! Each month we’ll be exploring how companies around the city create a meaningful and positive culture in their organization. We’ve all seen the “Coolest Offices” list, but it doesn’t truly capture the culture of a workplace.

The purpose is simple. In order to grow Milwaukee’s tech community we need a space to connect and have real conversations around:

-What is needed to move our tech community forward.

-How to make environments that create excitement and attract technologists.

-Space to tear down the barriers that divide us.

This revolving series includes the following:

-Company leader discussing how they make their company’s culture something all levels of a company can enjoy.

-Q&A where both the company leader and an employee living the culture will answer questions.

Join Aurora Health Care on September 19th as they talk about technology and innovation in the health care industry.