Open Studio Ceramics Workshop

8 Weeks, March 12 – April 30

10:00 am - 12:30 pm

Facilitator: John Clazmer

This class is designed for the advanced student with experience. Join this fun Tuesday clay group and work in an open studio environment, practicing potter’s wheel and hand building skills and techniques. A studio facilitator will be on hand for questions, advice and to keep the clay studio up and running! Clay, glazes and firings are included in the class fee.

Fee: $137 RAM Members; $171 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am - 4:30pm. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.