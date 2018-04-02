Opening Day and Mug Club Launch
Broken Bat Brewery 231 E. Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Baseball is back in Milwaukee and the one brewery in the city founded to celebrate America's greatest pastime, Broken Bat Brewing Company, is celebrating new beginnings with the launch of their new mug club. The $100 annual membership includes a one-of-a-kind wooden baseball bat mug, a number of discounts on their beer and flash sale alerts sent via email throughout the year.
