The Oracle w/Tyler Maas

Event time: 7:30pm

THE ORACLE is Mojo Dojo Comedy's version of the classic improv format, the Armando. This long form improv show starts with a monologue by a special guest, often based on an audience suggestion.

After the guest speaks, a troupe of performers improvise scenes inspired by their monologue. If you have seen a Lee Rowley & Friends, Voyager, Said & Done, or an Assscat show, you will be familiar with The Oracle.

NO JOKE! This month's guest speaker is Tyler Maas, Co-Founder and Editor of the Milwaukee Record, your source for smart, opinionated, and irreverent coverage of all things Milwaukee.

Maas has written for virtually EVERY Milwaukee publication (except Wassup! Magazine), including The Onion's late, great AV Club Milwaukee. With a storied writing career and a penchant for "adventure journalism," Maas has plenty stories to share.

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Preorder tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2884439

Price: $10 http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2884439