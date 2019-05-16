Organizing Digital Photos

Do you have a digital photo mess? Do you have photos on your laptop? desktop? smartphone? external hard drive? USB drive? DVDs/CDs? email? social media? camera/SD cards? If you have photos in more than three places, you might have a photo mess.

Join a photo organization expert from Pixologie, who will provide an overview to digital photo organization, demonstrate how to move photos from a variety of places to your computer, and give hands-on help to attendees with their digital photos. Bring your laptop, phone, tablet, jump drive, camera cards, and more so that you can start organizing your digital photos right at this workshop!

Free of charge, but please call 414-769-2244 to register.