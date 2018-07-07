We are The Oscillators, a unique group that throws a mix of genres and styles together to create music that is fun, contagious, and unlike what you hear everyday. By incorporating both traditional acoustic and contemporary instruments, we strive to create an eclectic blend with an abundance of harmony, raw beatboxing, and rapping.

Our band formed in 2013 and began by playing a vast catalog of covers that we had put through an Oscillators transformation, giving each it’s own fun and contagious spin. Recently, we have been working to expand our repertoire of original compositions, all of which will be on our first full-length album (which is due to be completed sometime in early 2019). For now, you can check out our EP and live recordings on our website at wearetheoscillators.com/press-kit/.

Most importantly, we have a BLAST making music for people - we love what we do, we love who we play for, and we love each other. Every Oscillators show guarantees a family friendly, yet boundary-pushing musical treat that is bound to leave you energized. Even the people at Love Inc. in Burlington, WI have oh-so affectionately bestowed a slogan upon us:

"Their harmonies will melt your face...and their beats will tear it off!"

If you are interested in booking us for a show, you can either book us through our Facebook page or visit our website at wearetheoscillators.com/contact/.

Thank you all for your support!!

Much Oscillove!