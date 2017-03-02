Osher Distinguished Development Commission: Advancing Education in Milwaukee

Event time: 6-7:15pm Wed.

Dr. Darienne Driver, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, shares the courageous and innovative initiatives that have advanced public education in Milwaukee.

Key efforts introduced under Dr. Driver's leadership include: development of Eight Big Ideas, a series of organization-side strategies that link and reinforce key efforts to improve outcomes; creation of a Regional Development Plan to expand high-performing programs and increase enrollment opportunities; and creation of a new high school region to provide a system of support to meet the needs of high schools.

Price: Even though this is a free event, registration is required. Please call 414-227-3200.