Osher Distinguished Development Commission: The Future of Milwaukee - Michael Gousha

Event time: 6-7:15pm

No one knows Milwaukee better than Mike Gousha. For over 30 years, Mike has interviewed just about everyone what has had an impact on our community: government leaders, business executives. community activists, sports and entertainment celebrities and everyday citizens. Who better than Mike to share his insights on the days ahead for Milwaukee. Join us for a lively discussion of what is necessary for a successful and prosperous future for Wisconsin's largest city.

Price: Although admission is free, per-registration is required. Please call, 414-227-3200.