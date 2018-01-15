'Our Children, Our Future'
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 1531 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53205
Milwaukee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1531 W. Vliet St., celebrates Martin Luther King Day with a program featuring dance, music and spoken word, as well as guest speaker Nicole Brookshire, director of the newly created Milwaukee County Office on African-American Affairs. The office was created to develop policies that address the county’s racial inequities. After the program, there will be an open house and teen dance party from 6 to 9 p.m. in the community center’s gym.
