'Our Children, Our Future'

Milwaukee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1531 W. Vliet St., celebrates Martin Luther King Day with a program featuring dance, music and spoken word, as well as guest speaker Nicole Brookshire, director of the newly created Milwaukee County Office on African-American Affairs. The office was created to develop policies that address the county’s racial inequities. After the program, there will be an open house and teen dance party from 6 to 9 p.m. in the community center’s gym.