Reap the benefits of the Pabst Mansion’s spring cleaning! Join us at our first-ever Outdoor Estate Sale and cookout featuring Crafty Cow MKE!

Unique items will be available for purchase including architectural fragments parceled from lost Milwaukee buildings, antique furniture, framed artworks, decorative objects, Christmas décor, glassware, breweriana and much more! Avid antique collectors, Milwaukee history buffs, college students – everyone is sure to find a treasure!

Milwaukee favorite, Crafty Cow will be heating up the grill from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from Crafty Cow MKE sales will be donated to the Pabst Mansion.

Make sure you register for a chance to win! Enter your name to win the Beer Baron’s Basket valued at: $200.

*Disclaimer: Items for sale are NOT part of the Pabst Mansion Collection. All proceeds from sales at this event will be used to support the Pabst Mansion.