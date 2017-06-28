Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Daryl Stuermer
Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Event time: All Concerts begin at 7:00 PM / Rain or Shine
July 26th Daryl Stuermer
Lead guitarist of the super-group Genesis and Phil Collins, Daryl’s band is an exciting fusion of Stuermer’s unique Genesis renditions, Phil Collins hits, and Daryl’s originals
Food and Beverages available, including both kid and adult beverages!
Price: free
