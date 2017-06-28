Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Daryl Stuermer

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

Event time: All Concerts begin at 7:00 PM / Rain or Shine

July 26th     Daryl Stuermer

Lead guitarist of the super-group Genesis and Phil Collins, Daryl’s band is an exciting fusion of Stuermer’s unique Genesis renditions, Phil Collins hits, and Daryl’s originals

 

Food and Beverages available, including both kid and adult beverages!

 

Price: free

