Event time: Outskirts’ production will be a one-weekend run from April 28-30. Performance times are Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 3:00 & 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3:00pm.

Outskirts Theatre Co. presents

The Amish Project

Written by Jessica Dickey

Directed by Ryan Albrechtson

at The Underground Collaborative April 28-30, 2017

www.outskirtstheatre.org

“Man enters Amish schoolhouse and opens fire.”

This chilling retelling of the 2006 West Nickel Mines’ school shooting is Outskirts Theatre Co.’s second show of their 2016-2017 season. The Amish Project written by Jessica Dickey, shows us how a community can come together through tragedy to not only rebuild, but to also forgive. The show will be directed by Outskirts’ very own, Ryan Albrechtson and will star a very familiar name to the Outskirts stage; Abbi Hess.

This one-woman show casts many characters and their stories during the event of the school shooting; although the characters are fictional, the story of this devastatingly beautiful play is all too real. The story opens the audience to look into the choices one has when met with strong emotions such as anger, grief and even forgiveness.

Outskirts’ production will be a one-weekend run from April 28-30. Performance times are Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 3:00 & 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3:00pm. The show is being held in the lower level of the Grand Avenue Mall at the theater venue, The Underground Collaborative. Tickets are $15 for General Admission and $10 for Students/Seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at: www.outskirtstheatre.org/tickets

Price: Tickets: $15 General Admission, $10 Students and Seniors Box Office: www.outskirtstheatre.org/tickets (414)-367-6484