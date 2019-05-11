Join Wisconsin State Parks for a day of adventure, learning and celebrating women in the outdoors. OutWiGo Girls is a special event set in Wisconsin's beautiful Kettle Moraine State Forest - Southern Unit. From wildflower hikes, inspiring talks, bike rides, nature crafts and more, this day of fun is fit for OutWiGo Girls of all ages. Bring friends and family or fly solo as we celebrate Mother's Day weekend with Mother Nature. This event is FREE and open to the public, however a Wisconsin State Parks vehicle admission sticker is required. Meet at Scuppernong Trail System parking lot off of Highway ZZ.