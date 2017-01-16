Owl Prowl
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 6:30-8pm
A winter night hike through the forest is the best time to hear the hoots of our nocturnal raptors, the owls. We'll take look into the behaviors and adaptations that make these birds amazing survivors, then head to the woods to listen for for the calls of our neighborhood owls. Registration required.
