Event time: 6:30-8pm

A winter night hike through the forest is the best time to hear the hoots of our nocturnal raptors, the owls. We'll take look into the behaviors and adaptations that make these birds amazing survivors, then head to the woods to listen for for the calls of our neighborhood owls. Registration required.

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11690&view=event

Date and Time

Tuesday, February 21st 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 4149648505

Price

For adults and families (ages 7 and older) | $5 (Nonmembers: $7) per person