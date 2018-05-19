Pabst Milwaukee Street Festival: Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Platinum Boys, ZED KENZO, Mary Allen and The Percolators, Ric Wilson, Caroline Smith, and No Stress Collective (12pm)

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom will host a 1 year anniversary Pabst Street Festival on May 19.

This year’s event will run from noon to 7 p.m. on Juneau Avenue between 10th and 11th streets and will feature outdoor performances from a variety of musical acts presented by Cactus Club – including Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Platinum Boys, ZED KENZO, Mary Allen and The Percolators, Ric Wilson, Caroline Smith, and No Stress Collectivel. The festival will feature a marketplace of local artists and artisans, along with local food trucks and Pabst Milwaukee Brewery beer. Admission is free.

New this year, The Get Down - Milwaukee Funk and Soul Dance Party afterparty will take place inside the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom starting at 9 p.m. This popular Milwaukee funk and soul dance party will keep the celebration going inside the 145-year old church turned brewery space.

Outdoor Stage Presented By: Cactus Club

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

Platinum Boys

ZED KENZO

Mary Allen and The Percolators

Ric Wilson

Caroline Smith

No Stress Collective (DJ between acts)

Sponsored By: 88Nine RadioMilwaukee, Milwaukee Record, Vim + Vigor .

https://www.facebook.com/events/2077161175894651/