Packers VS Cowboys Game Specials

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Packers vs Cowboys Game Specials

Domestic 5 beer bucket $15

Imported 5 beer Bucket $18

Domestic Tap beers $2.50

Imported Tap beers $3

Tacos Chicken, Shredded Pork or Al Pastor $2.50 each

Chicken Wings 60 cents each

Nachos Chicken or Shredded Pork $6

Packers touchdown free shots

Free private parking and DJ celebration music after the game

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, DJs & Karaoke, Sports & Recreation
414-897-8296
