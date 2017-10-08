Packers vs Cowboys Game Specials

Domestic 5 beer bucket $15

Imported 5 beer Bucket $18

Domestic Tap beers $2.50

Imported Tap beers $3

Tacos Chicken, Shredded Pork or Al Pastor $2.50 each

Chicken Wings 60 cents each

Nachos Chicken or Shredded Pork $6

Packers touchdown free shots

Free private parking and DJ celebration music after the game