Paddy's Day Countdown
Three Lions Pub 4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
St. Patricks Day continues to get closer and we couldn't be more excited at the Three Lions Pub! Begin the countdown with us, Wednesday, Feb. 28th beginning at 8PM.
$6 Jameson Mixers and $3 Jameson Shots
$6 Guinness Pints
Guinness Pint & Jamo Shot Combo Deal
Also, test your "Luck" with Quizmaster Trivia beginning at 8PM.
