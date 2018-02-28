Paddy's Day Countdown

St. Patricks Day continues to get closer and we couldn't be more excited at the Three Lions Pub! Begin the countdown with us, Wednesday, Feb. 28th beginning at 8PM.

$6 Jameson Mixers and $3 Jameson Shots

$6 Guinness Pints

Guinness Pint & Jamo Shot Combo Deal

Also, test your "Luck" with Quizmaster Trivia beginning at 8PM.