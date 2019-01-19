Page to the Stage: A Poetry Marathon Training Session

Time to train for the Marathon! Open to all Poetry Marathon readers, this afternoon workshop will offer tips for improving delivery and self-confidence while performing your work aloud in front of an audience.

1:00 - 3:00 PM

Instructors: Franklin K. R. Cline & Sam Pekarske

Franklin K.R. Cline is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, a PhD candidate in English—Creative Writing at the University of Milwaukee-Wisconsin, a member of Woodland Pattern Book Center's Board of Directors, and the book reviews and interviews editor of cream city review. His first book, So What, was released by Vegetarian Alcoholic Press in 2017.

Sam Pekarske was born / razed in Milwaukee and won’t shut up about it. Tends to a small graveyard of musical instruments and runs a few reading series on the side. Wrote Alms for the Bored (Vegetarian Alcoholic Press, 2018) and knows a lot about ramps. No MFA, no PhD, no gods, no masters, xoxo.