Paint Cedarburg: Fresh from Cedarburg

Fresh from Cedarburg Event

In this one-day event, 150 artists and spectators are immersed in the creative process. See the scenes and how the artists interpret them. Watch hundreds of paintings come to life before your eyes!

8:00 am – 2:30pm: Watch artists as they paint in historic downtown Cedarburg

3:00 – 5:00 pm: View every painting created on this day as they are exhibited on the lawn of City Hall. Purchase a work of art right off the easel on which it was painted. Meet the artists and learn more about their process.